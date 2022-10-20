Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after buying an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 386,698 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

