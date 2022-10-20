KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

