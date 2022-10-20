Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $75.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 36.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after purchasing an additional 861,609 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,242,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.