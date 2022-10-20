Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 30,008 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 31.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

