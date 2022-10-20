Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $330.08 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

