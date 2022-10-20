Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38.

On Monday, August 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

