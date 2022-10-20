Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $111.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Leidos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

