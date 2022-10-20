Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $64,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 150.8% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 398,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $177.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.