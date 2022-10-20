Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) target price on Linde in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on Linde in a report on Monday.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at €291.00 ($296.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €286.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €288.37. Linde has a one year low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a one year high of €315.35 ($321.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion and a PE ratio of 40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

