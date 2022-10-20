Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 396101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 29.93 and a current ratio of 30.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.95 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

