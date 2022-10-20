Lipe & Dalton Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 3.2 %

CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

