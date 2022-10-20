LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 393.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

