Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.