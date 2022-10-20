LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.44.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

