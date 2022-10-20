Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

