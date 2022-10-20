Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 176.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.63 ($2.13).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

LON MKS opened at GBX 101.95 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.43. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 637.19.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.