Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 388 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

