Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $27.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

