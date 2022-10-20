Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.