Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 108,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

