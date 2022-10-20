MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of MET opened at $67.34 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

