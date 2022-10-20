Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 14.5%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 121,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 44,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of C$36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

