Mill Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

