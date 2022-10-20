Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $65,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

