Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $114.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.77.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
