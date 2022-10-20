Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $114.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

