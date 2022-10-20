Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 125 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban acquired 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($167.65).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($166.09).
- On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of MAB opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £642.19 million and a P/E ratio of 359.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Read More
