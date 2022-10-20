Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 125 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban acquired 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($167.65).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($166.09).

On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £642.19 million and a P/E ratio of 359.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mitchells & Butlers

MAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.80 ($2.96).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.