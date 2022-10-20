Mizuho Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $85.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

