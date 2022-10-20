Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $135.39 and last traded at $135.73. Approximately 60,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,047,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.
MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.
Insider Activity
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moderna Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.