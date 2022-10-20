Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 8,773 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $341.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

