MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ETR:MTX opened at €173.55 ($177.09) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €179.44.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

