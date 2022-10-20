MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €245.00 ($250.00) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €173.55 ($177.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €170.64 and its 200 day moving average is €179.44.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.