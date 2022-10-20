National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.64.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. Spin Master has a one year low of C$39.95 and a one year high of C$51.41.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

