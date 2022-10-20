National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $83.99 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

