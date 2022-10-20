National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

