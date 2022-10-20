National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1,199.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,473,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

