National Bankshares Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$23.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INE. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.15.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

INE opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.95. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

