NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in NCR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

NCR stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.