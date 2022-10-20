Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $230.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.69.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.19. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

