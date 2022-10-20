Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.69.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.19. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

