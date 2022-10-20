Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $226.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $201.00 to $226.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.69.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

