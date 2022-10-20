Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.69.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.