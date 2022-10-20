Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.69.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

