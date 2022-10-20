Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.