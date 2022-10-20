Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 4,960 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NBIX stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

