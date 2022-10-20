New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $320.50 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

