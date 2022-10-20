New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 730 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE IR opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile



Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

