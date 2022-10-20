New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,925 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

