New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,900 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Life Storage worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $103.03 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

