New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,000 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

