New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 640 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 181,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

